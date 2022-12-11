Skip to main content
Sports

Stephen F. Austin 103, Paul Quinn 40

Bensalah 4-6 0-2 8, Hart 5-12 4-5 15, Shaw 3-5 0-0 6, Tynes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Mingo 1-4 0-0 3, Goodwin 0-4 0-0 0, Davis 0-4 3-4 3, Scaife 0-0 0-2 0, Joseph 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 15-43 7-14 40.

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (5-4)

Antwi-Boasiako 4-4 3-5 11, Hall 9-10 1-2 19, Hawkins 6-10 4-4 20, Jossell 5-6 0-0 15, Ware 2-9 4-4 10, Cajuste 4-10 0-0 10, Hayman 3-4 0-0 7, Scott 2-4 0-0 5, Armbrester 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 38-61 12-15 103.

Halftime_Stephen F. Austin 61-18. 3-Point Goals_Paul Quinn 3-15 (Mingo 1-2, Williams 1-2, Hart 1-4, Shaw 0-1, Tynes 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Goodwin 0-3), Stephen F. Austin 15-28 (Jossell 5-6, Hawkins 4-8, Ware 2-5, Cajuste 2-6, Hayman 1-1, Scott 1-2). Fouled Out_Joseph, Antwi-Boasiako. Rebounds_Paul Quinn 22 (Bensalah 8), Stephen F. Austin 32 (Antwi-Boasiako 9). Assists_Paul Quinn 11 (Thompson 3), Stephen F. Austin 29 (Cajuste 13). Total Fouls_Paul Quinn 19, Stephen F. Austin 17. A_2,023 (7,203).

More for you
Written By