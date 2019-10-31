Stephen Curry leaves game after landing hard on left hand

Phoenix Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, guards Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Francisco. Phoenix Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, guards Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in San Francisco. Photo: Ben Margot, AP Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Stephen Curry leaves game after landing hard on left hand 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Warriors star Stephen Curry fell hard on his left wrist in the third quarter of Golden State's game against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The two-time MVP drove to his left defended by Kelly Oubre Jr. and with big man Aron Baynes standing solidly in the paint. Curry leapt with the ball then came down head first landing awkwardly on his hands to brace himself from the court, with Baynes crashing onto Curry's left wrist. Curry grimaced in pain grabbing his hand then walked to the locker room with 8:31 left in the third quarter.

Losing Curry, Golden State's longest-tenured player and oldest at age 31, for an extended period would be a huge blow for a young Warriors team.

Golden State is struggling to start the season with Kevin Durant's departure to Brooklyn and Klay Thompson out for perhaps the entire season recovering from July 2 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports