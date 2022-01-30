Stephen Curry, Warriors beat Kyrie Irving, Nets 110-106 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 29, 2022 Updated: Jan. 30, 2022 12:07 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson is right back to knocking down timely shots that help decide games and playing stingy defense on the other end.
Thompson hit the biggest shot yet of his 2 1/2-year injury comeback, smoothly sinking a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send the Golden State Warriors to a 110-106 victory over Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.