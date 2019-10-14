Statistics after 5 games
|COMP
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|PASSING
|ATT
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Garoppolo
|146
|102
|69.9
|1163
|7.97
|7
|4.8
|5
|3.4
|45
|95.2
|Pettis
|1
|1
|100.0
|16
|16.00
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|16
|118.8
|TEAM
|147
|103
|70.1
|1179
|8.02
|7
|4.8
|5
|3.4
|45
|95.0
|OPPONENTS
|153
|82
|53.6
|877
|5.73
|5
|3.3
|7
|4.6
|76t
|62.0
|RUSHING
|ATT
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Breida
|65
|376
|5.8
|83t
|1
|Mostert
|45
|249
|5.5
|20
|0
|Coleman
|40
|165
|4.1
|19t
|2
|Wilson
|18
|52
|2.9
|14
|4
|Kittle
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Goodwin
|1
|15
|15.0
|15
|0
|Garoppolo
|21
|10
|0.5
|9
|1
|Samuel
|3
|8
|2.7
|5
|0
|Juszczyk
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|195
|899
|4.6
|83t
|8
|OPPONENTS
|107
|436
|4.1
|37
|1
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kittle
|31
|338
|10.9
|45
|1
|Samuel
|15
|168
|11.2
|39
|1
|Goodwin
|11
|181
|16.5
|38t
|1
|Breida
|10
|73
|7.3
|17
|1
|Pettis
|9
|83
|9.2
|21
|1
|Juszczyk
|6
|76
|12.7
|27
|0
|Bourne
|6
|70
|11.7
|22
|0
|James
|4
|68
|17.0
|39t
|1
|Mostert
|4
|68
|17.0
|39t
|1
|Coleman
|4
|49
|12.2
|31
|0
|Dwelley
|2
|-3
|-1.5
|0
|0
|Toilolo
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|103
|1179
|11.4
|45
|7
|OPPONENTS
|82
|877
|10.7
|76t
|5
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Williams
|2
|53
|26.5
|49
|0
|Sherman
|2
|44
|22.0
|31t
|1
|Witherspoon
|1
|25
|25.0
|25t
|1
|Nzeocha
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|7
|123
|17.6
|49
|2
|OPPONENTS
|5
|55
|11.0
|19
|1
|SACKS
|NO.
|Ford
|3.5
|Bosa
|3.0
|Buckner
|3.0
|Armstead
|2.5
|Blair
|2.0
|Thomas
|2.0
|Alexander
|0.5
|Williams
|0.5
|TEAM
|17.0
|OPPONENTS
|6.0
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Wishnowsky
|15
|651
|43.4
|41.9
|5
|60
|0
|TEAM
|15
|651
|43.4
|41.9
|5
|60
|0
|OPPONENTS
|25
|1248
|49.9
|43.2
|7
|71
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|11
|5
|127
|11.5
|32
|0
|TEAM
|11
|5
|127
|11.5
|32
|0
|OPPONENTS
|4
|3
|2
|0.5
|8
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|James
|5
|83
|16.6
|26
|0
|TEAM
|5
|83
|16.6
|26
|0
|OPPONENTS
|16
|354
|22.1
|37
|0
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Blair
|0
|1
|0
|Bosa
|0
|1
|0
|Buckner
|0
|1
|0
|Coleman
|0
|0
|1
|Garoppolo
|4
|0
|0
|James
|1
|0
|0
|Mostert
|1
|1
|1
|Samuel
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|7
|5
|2
|OPPONENTS
|11
|2
|5
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|38
|23
|55
|31
|0
|147
|OPPONENTS
|20
|13
|14
|17
|0
|64
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|LONG
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|XP
|XPA
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|PTS
|Gould
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|9
|15
|47
|0
|43
|Wilson
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Breida
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Coleman
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Garoppolo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Samuel
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Goodwin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|James
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kittle
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Mostert
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Pettis
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Witherspoon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|17
|8
|7
|2
|16
|16
|9
|15
|47
|0
|147
|OPPONENTS
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|7
|5
|6
|46
|0
|64
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Robbie Gould
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|4/
|6
|2/
|3
|0/
|3
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|4/
|6
|2/
|3
|0/
|3
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|1/
|1
|3/
|3
|1/
|1
|0/
|1