COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Garoppolo 317 218 68.8 2478 7.82 18 5.7 10 3.2 57 97.7
Pettis 1 1 100.0 16 16.00 0 0.0 0 0.0 16 118.8
TEAM 318 219 68.9 2494 7.84 18 5.7 10 3.1 57 97.0
OPPONENTS 293 175 59.7 1735 5.92 10 3.4 11 3.8 88t 72.0
RUSHING ATT YARDS AVG LONG TD
Breida 109 542 5.0 83t 1
Coleman 104 409 3.9 48t 5
Mostert 67 348 5.2 41t 1
Wilson 25 78 3.1 14 4
Garoppolo 31 40 1.3 11 1
Samuel 5 37 7.4 20t 1
Kittle 3 18 6.0 18 0
Goodwin 1 15 15.0 15 0
Juszczyk 1 6 6.0 6 0
Mullens 3 -3 -1.0 -1 0
TEAM 349 1490 4.3 83t 13
OPPONENTS 234 1105 4.7 40t 5
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kittle 46 541 11.8 45 2
Samuel 38 473 12.4 39 1
Bourne 19 231 12.2 28 3
Coleman 17 154 9.1 37 1
Sanders 16 194 12.1 32 2
Breida 16 110 6.9 17 1
Dwelley 14 66 4.7 11 2
Juszczyk 13 139 10.7 27 0
Goodwin 12 186 15.5 38t 1
Pettis 11 109 9.9 21t 2
Mostert 7 89 12.7 39t 1
James 6 165 27.5 57 1
Wilson 2 27 13.5 25t 1
Toilolo 2 10 5.0 8 0
TEAM 219 2494 11.4 57 18
OPPONENTS 175 1735 9.9 88t 10
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sherman 3 65 21.7 31t 1
Williams 2 53 26.5 49 0
Greenlaw 1 47 47.0 47 0
Bosa 1 46 46.0 46 0
Witherspoon 1 25 25.0 25t 1
Moseley 1 3 3.0 3 0
Nzeocha 1 1 1.0 1 0
Alexander 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 11 240 21.8 49 2
OPPONENTS 10 199 19.9 48 1
SACKS NO.
Armstead 8.0
Bosa 7.0
Ford 6.5
Buckner 5.0
Blair III 3.0
Jones 2.0
Thomas 2.0
Warner 2.0
Greenlaw 1.0
Ward 1.0
Williams 1.0
Alexander 0.5
TEAM 39.0
OPPONENTS 19.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Wishnowsky 32 1430 44.7 42.1 15 65 0
TEAM 32 1430 44.7 42.1 15 65 0
OPPONENTS 52 2516 48.4 41.8 12 71 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 27 7 241 8.9 32 0
TEAM 27 7 241 8.9 32 0
OPPONENTS 11 7 43 3.9 20 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
James 13 245 18.8 27 0
TEAM 13 245 18.8 27 0
OPPONENTS 34 703 20.7 37 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Armstead 0 1 0
Blair III 0 1 0
Bosa 0 1 0
Buckner 0 3 0
Coleman 0 0 1
Garoppolo 7 0 1
James 1 0 0
Mostert 1 1 1
Reed 0 1 0
Samuel 1 0 0
Tartt 0 2 0
J.Taylor 0 1 0
TEAM 10 11 3
OPPONENTS 20 4 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 69 60 86 80 0 295
OPPONENTS 39 27 48 38 3 155
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF PTS
Gould 0 0 0 0 26 26 13 20 47 0 65
Coleman 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Wilson 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Bourne 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 20
McLaughlin 0 0 0 0 4 4 4 5 47 0 16
Samuel 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Breida 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Dwelley 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Kittle 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Mostert 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Pettis 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Sanders 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Garoppolo 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 10
Buckner 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Goodwin 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
James 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Reed 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Witherspoon 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 35 13 18 4 30 30 17 25 47 0 295
OPPONENTS 17 5 10 2 14 15 11 13 46 1 155
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Robbie Gould 0/ 0 7/ 7 4/ 6 2/ 4 0/ 3
Chase McLaughlin 0/ 0 0/ 0 1/ 1 3/ 4 0/ 0
TEAM 0/ 0 7/ 7 5/ 7 5/ 8 0/ 3
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 4/ 5 5/ 5 0/ 1