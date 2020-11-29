State quarterfinals set for small schools in Texas playoffs
Texas high school football playoff pairings, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Canyon (11-1) vs. Springtown (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Midland’s Grande Communications Stadium
Paris (9-4) vs. Argyle (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
Lindale (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
CC Miller (9-4) vs. Austin LBJ (8-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Farris Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Celina (6-4) vs. Graham (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington
Caddo Mills (12-0) vs. Gilmer (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Carthage (11-0) vs. China Spring (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
Geronimo Navarro (11-2) vs. Wimberley (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Boerne’s Boerne ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Pilot Point (10-3) vs. Tuscola Jim Ned (11-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Stephenville’s Tarleton Memorial Stadium
Mount Vernon (11-2) vs. Malakoff (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
Columbus (11-2) vs. Hallettsville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Llano (12-0) vs. Lago Vista (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Leander’s Bible Stadium
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
Childress (10-2) vs. Canadian (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Kimbrough Stadium
Eastland (10-3) vs. Gunter (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Park
Waskom (11-1) vs. Elysian Fields (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Franklin (10-2) vs. Buffalo (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
Post (13-0) vs. Cisco (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Abilene’s Anthony Field
Bosqueville (9-3) vs. Crawford (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium
Timpson (13-0) vs. Beckville (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
Shiner (11-0) vs. Refugio (11-0), 1 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
McCamey (11-1) vs. Wellington (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
Muenster (10-3) vs. Windthorst (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium
Mart (12-0) vs. Tenaha (10-2), TBD
Christoval (12-1) vs. Falls City (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fredericksburg’s Battlin’ Billie Stadium
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
Borden County vs. Sterlilng City, 6 p.m. Saturday at Dublin
Blum vs. May, TBD
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
Groom vs. Motley County, 7 p.m. Friday at Hermleigh
Strawn vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin