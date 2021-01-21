Stars finally set for delayed opener after COVID positives STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 21, 2021 Updated: Jan. 21, 2021 6:10 p.m.
1 of5 Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin defends against a shot during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Dallas Stars goalies Jake Oettinger, left, and Anton Khudobin, right, listen to goaltending coach Jeff Reese, center, during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Dallas Stars' Taylor Fedun celebrates after scoring the winning goal on a shoot-out drill during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness gives instructions to Ty Dellandrea during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski (16) laughs as Taylor Fedun (42) and Jamie Benn, right, celebrate after their squad won a shoot-out drill during NHL hockey practice in Dallas, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars are finally set to open their season, more than 10 months after playing their last home game, nearly four months after losing the deciding Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final and a week after every other NHL team got back on the ice.
The Stars' return comes after 17 players tested positive for COVID-19, even though most were asymptomatic.
