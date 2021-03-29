Stanford felt ready for women's tourney after nomadic year JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 29, 2021 Updated: March 29, 2021 2:37 a.m.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — When Stanford arrived for practice at a high school gym one afternoon in January and the lights were off, Kiana Williams couldn't help but wonder if her team had now seen just about everything during this strangest of seasons.
High winds in a town outside Santa Cruz, California, one of the temporary home bases for the Cardinal earlier this year, had caused a power outage. So Stanford adjusted — as it had done for nearly two months already at that stage — changed up the practice plan and held the entire adjusted workout with minimal light.