Stanford 85, Green Bay 40

Cummings 1-6 2-3 4, Heffner 1-6 0-0 3, Meyer 5-7 0-2 10, Blake 2-7 0-1 5, Tucker 4-10 0-0 10, Jenkins 0-3 1-2 1, Wade 0-3 0-0 0, Rose 0-3 2-2 2, D.Short 0-2 5-6 5, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Zeigler 0-1 0-0 0, Z.Short 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 10-16 40.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason