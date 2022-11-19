Skip to main content
Stanford 80, Cal Poly 43

Koroma 3-7 0-0 7, Stevenson 0-3 2-2 2, Hunter 1-4 0-1 3, Sanders 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor 3-5 4-7 12, Prukop 2-6 2-2 8, Fleming 1-7 4-4 6, Penn-Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Franklin 0-2 1-2 1, Spears 1-2 0-0 2, Pierce 0-1 0-0 0, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Haller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 13-18 43.

STANFORD (2-2)

Angel 1-3 0-0 2, Ingram 2-6 0-0 5, S.Jones 4-9 0-0 10, Keefe 3-3 1-2 7, Silva 2-3 0-0 4, O'Connell 1-3 0-0 2, Raynaud 4-6 0-1 10, Murrell 4-7 3-4 15, M.Jones 4-6 4-5 15, Agarwal 3-5 0-0 8, Moss 0-4 0-0 0, Begovich 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 29-59 8-12 80.

Halftime_Stanford 47-19. 3-Point Goals_Cal Poly 6-23 (Taylor 2-3, Prukop 2-4, Hunter 1-3, Koroma 1-3, Franklin 0-1, Pierce 0-1, Spears 0-1, Stevenson 0-1, Fleming 0-2, Sanders 0-4), Stanford 14-29 (Murrell 4-5, M.Jones 3-5, Agarwal 2-3, Raynaud 2-3, S.Jones 2-5, Ingram 1-2, Angel 0-1, Silva 0-1, Begovich 0-2, Moss 0-2). Rebounds_Cal Poly 23 (Taylor 6), Stanford 41 (Keefe 7). Assists_Cal Poly 5 (Prukop 2), Stanford 18 (Ingram 8). Total Fouls_Cal Poly 17, Stanford 22. A_2,263 (7,392).

