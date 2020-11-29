Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 6 0 248 90 8 0 327 120
Tulsa 5 0 168 117 5 1 175 133
Memphis 4 2 172 197 6 2 265 235
UCF 5 3 350 262 6 3 399 283
Houston 3 2 173 155 3 3 199 198
SMU 4 3 240 243 7 3 386 309
Navy 3 3 150 174 3 5 160 269
East Carolina 3 5 243 270 3 6 272 319
Tulane 2 5 223 218 5 5 354 278
Temple 1 6 139 260 1 6 139 260
South Florida 0 7 181 301 1 8 208 359

___

Atlantic Coast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 8 0 280 150 9 0 332 150
Clemson 7 1 366 173 8 1 415 173
Miami 6 1 235 184 7 1 266 198
NC State 6 3 304 300 7 3 319 314
North Carolina 6 3 362 277 6 3 362 277
Boston College 5 4 250 248 6 4 274 269
Wake Forest 3 3 209 194 4 3 275 208
Virginia Tech 4 4 264 255 4 5 299 293
Pittsburgh 4 5 230 250 5 5 285 250
Virginia 3 4 194 216 4 4 249 231
Georgia Tech 3 4 185 262 3 5 206 311
Louisville 2 7 245 251 3 7 280 272
Florida St. 1 6 135 265 2 6 176 289
Duke 1 7 185 296 2 7 238 315
Syracuse 1 8 154 277 1 9 175 315

___

Big 12 Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa St. 7 1 284 176 7 2 298 207
Oklahoma 5 2 316 184 6 2 364 184
Oklahoma St. 5 2 215 185 6 2 231 192
Texas 4 3 244 228 5 3 303 231
West Virginia 4 3 179 132 5 3 235 142
TCU 4 4 227 210 4 4 227 210
Kansas St. 4 4 204 218 4 5 235 253
Baylor 2 5 193 194 2 5 193 194
Texas Tech 2 6 240 321 3 6 275 354
Kansas 0 7 106 360 0 8 129 398

___

Big Sky Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
E. Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Montana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Weber St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Big South Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 4 82 188
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 51 142

___

Big Ten Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio St. 4 0 181 104 4 0 181 104
Indiana 5 1 197 130 5 1 197 130
Maryland 2 2 94 133 2 2 94 133
Michigan St. 2 3 90 155 2 3 90 155
Michigan 2 4 170 207 2 4 170 207
Rutgers 2 4 185 214 2 4 185 214
Penn St. 1 5 150 197 1 5 150 197
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Northwestern 5 1 149 92 5 1 149 92
Iowa 4 2 191 100 4 2 191 100
Wisconsin 2 1 101 35 2 1 101 35
Illinois 2 3 109 160 2 3 109 160
Minnesota 2 3 150 174 2 3 150 174
Purdue 2 3 136 142 2 3 136 142
Nebraska 1 4 103 163 1 4 103 163

___

Colonial Athletic Association
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Albany (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
James Madison 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maine 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
New Hampshire 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rhode Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Richmond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stony Brook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villanova 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
William & Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Conference USA East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 4 0 135 54 7 0 262 71
FAU 4 1 102 65 5 1 126 67
Charlotte 2 1 104 70 2 3 143 158
W. Kentucky 3 3 102 130 4 6 170 246
Middle Tennessee 2 4 172 213 3 6 206 319
FIU 0 3 68 107 0 5 112 162
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 5 2 204 164 7 4 315 277
UAB 2 1 92 64 4 3 213 164
Louisiana Tech 3 2 132 143 4 3 212 226
North Texas 2 3 148 191 3 4 240 287
Rice 1 2 81 73 1 2 81 73
Southern Miss. 1 4 104 125 2 7 208 292
UTEP 0 3 66 111 3 4 141 203

___

Ivy League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mid-American Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Buffalo 4 0 203 98 4 0 203 98
Kent St. 3 1 199 152 3 1 199 152
Miami (Ohio) 2 1 86 80 2 1 86 80
Ohio 2 1 103 50 2 1 103 50
Akron 0 4 65 189 0 4 65 189
Bowling Green 0 4 54 194 0 4 54 194
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 4 0 181 122 4 0 181 122
Ball St. 3 1 127 118 3 1 127 118
Cent. Michigan 3 1 145 112 3 1 145 112
Toledo 2 2 145 99 2 2 145 99
E. Michigan 0 4 105 141 0 4 105 141
N. Illinois 0 4 92 150 0 4 92 150

___

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florida A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Howard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
NC Central 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SC State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Missouri Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 28
S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 0 20 17
Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 108
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Dakota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Mountain West Conference West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Jose St. 4 0 117 61 4 0 117 61
Nevada 5 1 182 127 5 1 182 127
Fresno St. 3 1 132 94 3 1 132 94
San Diego St. 3 2 144 77 3 3 154 97
Hawaii 3 3 146 178 3 3 146 178
UNLV 0 5 83 190 0 5 83 190
Mountain
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 4 0 183 96 4 1 200 147
Wyoming 2 2 134 92 2 2 134 92
Air Force 1 2 64 66 2 2 104 73
Colorado St. 1 2 72 114 1 2 72 114
Utah St. 1 4 86 176 1 4 86 176
New Mexico 0 5 101 173 0 5 101 173

___

Northeast Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
CCSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Duquesne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
LIU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Ohio Valley Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 96
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 3 6 217 299
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 134
E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 1 17 20
Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pacific-12 Conference North
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 95 69 3 0 95 69
Oregon 3 1 154 119 3 1 154 119
Oregon St. 2 2 121 130 2 2 121 130
Washington St. 1 1 67 71 1 1 67 71
Stanford 1 2 70 93 1 2 70 93
California 0 3 60 89 0 3 60 89
South
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado 2 0 83 74 3 0 103 84
Southern Cal 3 0 95 74 3 0 95 74
UCLA 2 2 138 106 2 2 138 106
Arizona 0 3 67 105 0 3 67 105
Arizona St. 0 1 27 28 0 1 27 28
Utah 0 2 38 57 0 2 38 57

___

Patriot League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fordham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lehigh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Pioneer League
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Butler 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davidson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Drake 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marist 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Diego 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stetson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southeastern Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Florida 7 1 347 207 7 1 347 207
Georgia 6 2 250 165 6 2 250 165
Missouri 4 3 171 175 4 3 171 175
Kentucky 3 6 176 246 3 6 176 246
Tennessee 2 5 141 219 2 5 141 219
South Carolina 2 7 217 319 2 7 217 319
Vanderbilt 0 8 116 294 0 8 116 294
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 8 0 388 148 8 0 388 148
Texas A&M 6 1 220 157 6 1 220 157
Auburn 5 3 213 196 5 3 213 196
Mississippi 4 4 318 310 4 4 318 310
LSU 3 4 213 212 3 4 213 212
Arkansas 3 5 206 247 3 5 206 247
Mississippi St. 2 6 146 227 2 6 146 227

___

Southern Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Chattanooga 0 0 0 0 0 1 10 13
ETSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Furman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mercer 0 0 0 0 0 3 48 103
Samford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0 4 29 127
VMI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 2 31 107
Wofford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southland Conference
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 35 32 6 4 259 224
Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 5 4 291 261
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 3 135 188
Abilene Christian 0 1 32 35 1 5 124 213
Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lamar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Southwestern Athletic Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jackson St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grambling St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Prairie View 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southern U. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Texas Southern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Sun Belt Conference East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 7 0 267 107 9 0 348 151
Appalachian St. 5 1 201 104 7 2 295 162
Georgia Southern 4 3 175 176 6 4 270 230
Georgia St. 4 4 245 267 5 4 294 296
Troy 2 3 132 130 4 5 234 241
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 260 163 8 1 315 197
South Alabama 3 4 153 181 4 6 219 271
Texas State 2 6 225 300 2 10 332 458
Arkansas St. 1 6 205 299 3 7 314 394
Louisiana-Monroe 0 6 128 264 0 9 148 372

___

Major Independents
W L PF PA
BYU 9 0 428 125
Liberty 9 1 383 192
Army 7 2 275 147
New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0
UConn 0 0 0 0
UMass 0 4 12 161

___

Independents
W L PF PA
Dixie State 0 0 0 0
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0
Tarleton State 0 0 0 0