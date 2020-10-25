Standings
Published
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|2
|0
|70
|20
|4
|0
|149
|50
|Houston
|2
|0
|86
|52
|2
|1
|112
|95
|Tulsa
|2
|0
|76
|39
|2
|1
|83
|55
|Navy
|3
|1
|106
|113
|3
|3
|116
|208
|SMU
|2
|1
|80
|103
|5
|1
|226
|169
|Memphis
|2
|1
|118
|108
|3
|1
|155
|132
|UCF
|2
|2
|177
|146
|3
|2
|226
|167
|Temple
|1
|2
|97
|109
|1
|2
|97
|109
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|95
|102
|1
|3
|124
|151
|Tulane
|0
|4
|123
|164
|2
|4
|216
|212
|South Florida
|0
|4
|81
|153
|1
|5
|108
|211
___
Atlantic Coast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|5
|0
|240
|81
|6
|0
|289
|81
|Notre Dame
|4
|0
|126
|49
|5
|0
|178
|49
|Miami
|4
|1
|166
|119
|5
|1
|197
|133
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|189
|125
|4
|1
|189
|125
|NC State
|4
|2
|189
|205
|4
|2
|189
|205
|Boston College
|3
|2
|141
|129
|4
|2
|165
|150
|Virginia Tech
|3
|2
|184
|148
|3
|2
|184
|148
|Wake Forest
|2
|2
|118
|121
|3
|2
|184
|135
|Georgia Tech
|2
|3
|116
|198
|2
|4
|137
|247
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|125
|167
|3
|4
|180
|167
|Florida St.
|1
|4
|96
|186
|2
|4
|137
|210
|Louisville
|1
|4
|136
|144
|2
|4
|171
|165
|Virginia
|1
|4
|119
|158
|1
|4
|119
|158
|Syracuse
|1
|4
|98
|157
|1
|5
|119
|195
|Duke
|1
|5
|128
|184
|1
|5
|128
|184
___
Big 12 Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|0
|98
|41
|4
|0
|114
|48
|Kansas St.
|4
|0
|145
|84
|4
|1
|176
|119
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|126
|103
|3
|2
|140
|134
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|151
|134
|3
|2
|199
|134
|Texas
|2
|2
|166
|158
|3
|2
|225
|161
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|105
|99
|3
|2
|161
|109
|Baylor
|1
|2
|84
|68
|1
|2
|84
|68
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|126
|152
|2
|3
|161
|185
|TCU
|1
|3
|95
|122
|1
|3
|95
|122
|Kansas
|0
|4
|52
|187
|0
|5
|75
|225
___
Big Sky Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Big South Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|52
___
Big Ten Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|36
|35
|1
|0
|36
|35
|Michigan
|1
|0
|49
|24
|1
|0
|49
|24
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|52
|17
|1
|0
|52
|17
|Rutgers
|1
|0
|38
|27
|1
|0
|38
|27
|Maryland
|0
|1
|3
|43
|0
|1
|3
|43
|Michigan St.
|0
|1
|27
|38
|0
|1
|27
|38
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|35
|36
|0
|1
|35
|36
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|43
|3
|1
|0
|43
|3
|Purdue
|1
|0
|24
|20
|1
|0
|24
|20
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|45
|7
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Illinois
|0
|1
|7
|45
|0
|1
|7
|45
|Iowa
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|24
|49
|0
|1
|24
|49
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|17
|52
|0
|1
|17
|52
___
Colonial Athletic Association
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Conference USA
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|0
|93
|40
|5
|0
|169
|47
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|104
|70
|2
|2
|124
|105
|FAU
|1
|1
|30
|37
|1
|1
|30
|37
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|158
|171
|2
|5
|172
|260
|W. Kentucky
|1
|2
|48
|92
|2
|4
|106
|167
|FIU
|0
|1
|28
|31
|0
|3
|72
|86
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|2
|0
|58
|27
|4
|2
|179
|127
|UTSA
|2
|1
|77
|82
|4
|3
|188
|195
|Louisiana Tech
|2
|2
|95
|109
|3
|3
|175
|192
|Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|71
|62
|1
|4
|151
|216
|North Texas
|1
|2
|104
|125
|2
|3
|196
|221
|UTEP
|0
|2
|45
|59
|3
|3
|120
|151
|Rice
|0
|1
|34
|40
|0
|1
|34
|40
___
Ivy League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mid-American Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Missouri Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Mountain West Conference
West
Mountain
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|34
|19
|1
|0
|34
|19
|Nevada
|1
|0
|37
|34
|1
|0
|37
|34
|San Diego St.
|1
|0
|34
|6
|1
|0
|34
|6
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|6
|1
|0
|17
|6
|Fresno St.
|0
|1
|19
|34
|0
|1
|19
|34
|UNLV
|0
|1
|6
|34
|0
|1
|6
|34
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|42
|13
|1
|0
|42
|13
|Air Force
|0
|1
|6
|17
|1
|1
|46
|24
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah St.
|0
|1
|13
|42
|0
|1
|13
|42
|Wyoming
|0
|1
|34
|37
|0
|1
|34
|37
___
Northeast Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Ohio Valley Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|137
|221
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pacific-12 Conference
North
South
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Patriot League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Pioneer League
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southeastern Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|1
|132
|78
|3
|1
|132
|78
|Florida
|2
|1
|127
|100
|2
|1
|127
|100
|Missouri
|2
|2
|96
|124
|2
|2
|96
|124
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|122
|100
|2
|3
|122
|100
|South Carolina
|2
|3
|146
|150
|2
|3
|146
|150
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|111
|165
|2
|3
|111
|165
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|26
|99
|0
|3
|26
|99
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|242
|132
|5
|0
|242
|132
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|110
|116
|3
|1
|110
|116
|Auburn
|3
|2
|122
|126
|3
|2
|122
|126
|Arkansas
|2
|2
|92
|102
|2
|2
|92
|102
|LSU
|2
|2
|168
|120
|2
|2
|168
|120
|Mississippi St.
|1
|3
|74
|107
|1
|3
|74
|107
|Mississippi
|1
|4
|174
|223
|1
|4
|174
|223
___
Southern Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|ETSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|31
|83
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wofford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southland Conference
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|3
|3
|131
|148
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|202
|226
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|0
|3
|68
|107
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Southwestern Athletic Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sun Belt Conference
East
West
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|0
|110
|64
|5
|0
|191
|108
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|17
|3
|1
|139
|75
|Troy
|1
|1
|71
|53
|3
|2
|156
|144
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|67
|78
|3
|2
|135
|104
|Georgia St.
|1
|2
|119
|127
|2
|2
|168
|156
|
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Alabama
|2
|0
|68
|34
|3
|2
|134
|124
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|81
|79
|4
|1
|136
|113
|Arkansas St.
|1
|2
|99
|149
|3
|3
|208
|244
|Texas State
|1
|2
|75
|84
|1
|6
|182
|242
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|3
|61
|111
|0
|6
|81
|219
___
Major Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|6
|0
|270
|84
|Liberty
|6
|0
|228
|128
|Army
|6
|1
|235
|82
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|1
|0
|41
___
Independents
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0