Stamkos and Palat score late, Lightning stop Senators 5-3
1 of8 Newly appointed Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk (7) lines up for a face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Ottawa Senators' Tim Stutzle (18) skates with the puck behind the Tampa Bay Lightning net as Lightning's Victor Hedman attempts to knock him off the puck during second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal as he jumps into the arms of teammate Drake Batherson during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) skates the puck around the back of his net as Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton (10) skates towards him during the during second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Ottawa Senators' Brady Tkachuk (7) celebrates his goal with teammate Drake Batherson (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game as Tampa Bay Lightning's Jan Rutta looks on in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) Sean Kilpatrick/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his sixth goal of the season to break a tie midway through the third period and Ondrej Palat added the game-winner as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday.
Victor Hedman, Jan Rutta, and Anthony Cirelli also scored for the Lightning and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots.