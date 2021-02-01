Stamkos, Gourde lead Lightning to 5-2 victory over Predators ERIK ERLENDSSON, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2021 Updated: Feb. 1, 2021 11:46 p.m.
1 of4 Nashville Predators' Eeli Tolvanen (28) celebrates with teammates defenseman Roman Josi (59) and defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) after scoring past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Tampa Bay Lightning center Blake Coleman (20) beats Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) to the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Nashville Predators defenseman Jarred Tinordi (24) and center Colton Sissons (10) pry the puck from under Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save as Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg (9) moves in for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained perfect on home ice with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night.
Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history.
Written By
ERIK ERLENDSSON