Stafford throws 4 TDs, D forces 4 TOs, Rams rout Giants TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 17, 2021 Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 6:31 p.m.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sean McVay wasn't happy walking into the postgame news conference after his Los Angeles Rams had their way with the banged-up and struggling New York Giants.
Despite getting another big game from quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp, and four takeaways from his defense, McVay didn't enjoy the opening quarter of the Rams' 38-11 win on Sunday.