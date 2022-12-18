St. Peter's 63, Quinnipiac 56

Nweke 2-5 6-8 10, Otieno 2-3 2-3 6, Balanc 0-6 0-0 0, Jones 4-11 5-5 14, Kortright 3-11 4-7 10, Chenery 2-7 1-2 6, Williams 1-5 3-3 6, Riggins 2-2 0-3 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-51 21-31 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason