St. Peter's 61, Marist 57

Sow 5-8 4-5 16, Washington 1-2 2-5 4, Dasher 4-12 8-10 16, Reid 2-6 1-1 5, Saddler 2-9 0-0 4, Murray 5-16 0-0 11, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Rivera 0-2 0-0 0, Bland 0-2 0-0 0, Ngopot 0-0 0-0 0, Tut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 16-23 61.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason