St. Louis-Tampa Bay Runs

Rays first. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Manuel Margot to second. Ji-Man Choi doubles to deep left center field. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz grounds out to third base, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Randy Arozarena doubles to deep left field. Ji-Man Choi scores. Vidal Brujan doubles. Randy Arozarena scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shortstop, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 3, Cardinals 0.

Rays second. Kevin Kiermaier singles to first base. Taylor Walls flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader. Manuel Margot grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Gorman to Paul Goldschmidt. Kevin Kiermaier to third. Harold Ramirez doubles to deep right center field. Kevin Kiermaier scores. Ji-Man Choi strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 4, Cardinals 0.

Rays third. Yandy Diaz singles to right center field. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Yandy Diaz to third. Vidal Brujan reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Randy Arozarena out at second. Yandy Diaz scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt. Vidal Brujan to third. Kevin Kiermaier flies out to deep left field to Tyler O'Neill.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals fourth. Paul Goldschmidt called out on strikes. Tyler O'Neill homers to right field. Brendan Donovan called out on strikes. Juan Yepez strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 5, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals sixth. Tommy Edman walks. Nolan Gorman singles to right field. Tommy Edman to second. Paul Goldschmidt singles to right center field. Nolan Gorman to second. Tommy Edman to third. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Nolan Gorman scores. Tommy Edman scores. Brendan Donovan grounds out to second base. Tyler O'Neill out at second. Paul Goldschmidt to third. Juan Yepez flies out to deep left field to Randy Arozarena.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rays 5, Cardinals 3.

Rays sixth. Taylor Walls doubles to right center field. Manuel Margot singles to right field. Taylor Walls to third. Harold Ramirez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Manuel Margot to second. Taylor Walls scores. Ji-Man Choi singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez to second. Manuel Margot to third. Yandy Diaz reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Ji-Man Choi to second. Harold Ramirez to third. Manuel Margot out at home. Randy Arozarena grounds out to shallow infield, T.J. McFarland to Paul Goldschmidt. Yandy Diaz to second. Ji-Man Choi to third. Harold Ramirez scores. Vidal Brujan singles to shallow infield. Yandy Diaz to third. Ji-Man Choi scores. Francisco Mejia grounds out to shallow infield, Brendan Donovan to Paul Goldschmidt.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 8, Cardinals 3.

Rays seventh. Kevin Kiermaier called out on strikes. Taylor Walls strikes out swinging. Manuel Margot singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez walks. Manuel Margot to second. Ji-Man Choi singles to shallow infield. Harold Ramirez to third. Manuel Margot scores. Yandy Diaz walks. Ji-Man Choi to second. Randy Arozarena singles to center field. Yandy Diaz to second. Ji-Man Choi scores. Harold Ramirez scores. Vidal Brujan lines out to deep center field to Harrison Bader.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rays 11, Cardinals 3.