Cardinals first. Tommy Edman doubles to deep left center field. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow right field. Tommy Edman to third. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to deep left field. Dylan Carlson to third. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado lines out to right field to Mookie Betts. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 1, Dodgers 0.

Cardinals second. Edmundo Sosa grounds out to shallow infield, David Price to Albert Pujols. Jose Rondon walks. John Gant strikes out on a foul bunt. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Jose Rondon to third. Dylan Carlson singles to shallow right field. Tommy Edman to third. Jose Rondon scores. Paul Goldschmidt strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers seventh. Chris Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Giovanny Gallegos to Paul Goldschmidt. Albert Pujols walks. Matt Beaty homers to right field. Zach McKinstry scores. Cody Bellinger pinch-hitting for Mitch White. Cody Bellinger called out on strikes. Mookie Betts pops out to Paul Goldschmidt.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 2, Dodgers 2.

Cardinals ninth. Tyler O'Neill singles to center field. Edmundo Sosa singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Tyler O'Neill scores. Jose Rondon strikes out swinging. Justin Williams pinch-hitting for Giovanny Gallegos. Justin Williams grounds out to second base, Zach McKinstry to Max Muncy. Edmundo Sosa to third. Tommy Edman pops out to Will Smith.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2.