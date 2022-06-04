St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Nico Hoerner hit by pitch. Rafael Ortega walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Clint Frazier singles to left field. Rafael Ortega to second. Nico Hoerner to third. Nick Madrigal pops out to Nolan Arenado. Christopher Morel reaches on a fielder's choice to third base, advances to 2nd. Clint Frazier to third. Rafael Ortega out at third. Nico Hoerner scores. Throwing error by Nolan Arenado. Willson Contreras lines out to left field to Juan Yepez.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Cardinals 0.

Cubs fifth. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow right field, Albert Pujols to Johan Oviedo. Frank Schwindel homers to left field. Patrick Wisdom lines out to third base to Nolan Arenado. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow infield. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right field. Nico Hoerner scores. Clint Frazier strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 0.

Cardinals sixth. Albert Pujols grounds out to shallow left field, Patrick Wisdom to Frank Schwindel. Tommy Edman homers to right field. Nolan Gorman lines out to center field to Christopher Morel. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop, Nico Hoerner to Frank Schwindel.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Cardinals 1.

Cubs sixth. Nick Madrigal walks. Christopher Morel doubles to center field. Nick Madrigal to third. Willson Contreras reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Christopher Morel to third. Nick Madrigal out at home. Ian Happ out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Brendan Donovan. Willson Contreras to third. Christopher Morel scores. Frank Schwindel singles to shallow center field. Willson Contreras scores. Patrick Wisdom flies out to center field to Lars Nootbaar.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Cardinals 1.

Cubs eighth. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Christopher Morel singles to center field. Nick Madrigal to third. Willson Contreras pops out to shortstop to Tommy Edman. Ian Happ singles to center field. Christopher Morel to second. Nick Madrigal scores. Frank Schwindel flies out to deep right field to Brendan Donovan. Christopher Morel to third. Patrick Wisdom pops out to Andrew Knizner.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Cardinals 1.