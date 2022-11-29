St. John's 95, LIU 68

Ndiaye 3-4 1-4 7, Burns 5-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-10 1-6 13, Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Maletic 4-15 0-0 11, Delancy 1-2 4-6 6, Booker 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 26-57 8-20 68.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason