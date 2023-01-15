St. John's 85, No. 6 UConn 74

Stanley 0-0 0-0 0, Soriano 7-10 5-8 19, Addae-Wusu 4-8 4-4 12, Alexander 3-6 8-9 14, Storr 5-9 3-4 14, Pinzon 4-7 3-6 12, Curbelo 5-12 0-4 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Nyiwe 1-1 0-2 2, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 23-37 85.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason