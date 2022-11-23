St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason