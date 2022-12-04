St. John's 66, No. 13 Creighton 62

Bachelor 3-6 0-0 6, Ronsiek 1-8 4-4 6, Jensen 9-17 0-0 21, Maly 6-11 1-1 15, Mogensen 1-8 0-0 3, Lockett 1-2 0-0 2, Townsend 4-5 0-0 9, Brake 0-5 0-0 0, Horan 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-64 5-5 62
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason