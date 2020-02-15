St. Francis (PA) remains hot, tops Mount St. Mary's, 70-55

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Isaiah Blackmon had 21 points as St. Francis (Pa.) topped Mount St. Mary's 70-55 on Saturday.

Mark Flagg had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Red Flash (17-8, 10-4 Northeast Conference), who earned their fifth straight win. Keith Braxton added 10 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Tyler Stewart had 10 points.

St. Francis totaled just 20 points in the first half, a season low and trailed 29-20 at intermission.

Jalen Gibbs had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-16, 6-7). Nana Opoku added 13 points and eight rebounds. Malik Jefferson had seven rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.) plays Robert Morris at home on Tuesday. Mount St. Mary's matches up against Wagner on the road on Tuesday.

