St. Francis (NY) 89, Medgar Evers 66

Frias 3-4 0-0 7, Sinera 4-10 1-2 9, Adenekan 1-2 0-0 3, Green 4-11 1-1 10, Weeks 6-16 0-0 12, Pierre 4-7 0-0 8, Evans 6-15 0-1 13, Edosomwan 1-2 0-0 2, Brodie 1-1 0-0 2, Bocharov 0-0 0-0 0, Bassiouni 0-0 0-0 0, Dayab 0-0 0-0 0, Figueroa 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 2-4 66.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason