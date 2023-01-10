St. Francis (NY) 78, Hartford 73

Webley 4-7 1-2 9, Dunne 5-12 0-0 15, Hobbs 2-4 0-0 4, McClain 8-18 3-4 22, Washington 4-7 0-0 9, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Pavlidis 2-4 1-4 5, Sow 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 5-10 73.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason