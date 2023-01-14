St. Bonaventure 71, Richmond 63

Burton 5-11 4-7 15, Grace 6-9 0-0 16, Quinn 1-5 2-2 4, Gustavson 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 2-7 2-2 6, Bigelow 2-8 9-10 13, Roche 3-6 0-0 9, Randolph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 17-21 63.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason