St. Bonaventure 65, Duquesne 56

Gunn 4-14 0-0 10, Reece 1-4 0-0 2, Brewer 1-5 0-2 2, Clark 5-14 2-4 12, Grant 0-5 4-4 4, Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Rozier 2-3 1-2 7, McGriff 1-4 0-0 3, Barre 2-2 0-2 4, Rotroff 0-1 1-4 1. Totals 21-60 8-18 56.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason