St. Bonaventure 63, Notre Dame 51

Laszewski 3-7 5-6 11, Goodwin 3-12 2-2 9, Ryan 4-8 0-0 9, Starling 3-13 1-3 7, Wertz 1-9 3-4 5, Lubin 5-6 0-0 10. Totals 19-55 11-15 51.

ST. BONAVENTURE (4-2)

Evans 3-5 0-0 6, Farell 3-9 3-4 11, Venning 7-12 0-0 14, Banks 2-8 2-2 8, Luc 4-14 4-4 16, Flowers 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 1-1 0-0 3, Mellouk 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 9-10 63.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 2-17 (Ryan 1-3, Goodwin 1-4, Laszewski 0-3, Starling 0-3, Wertz 0-4), St. Bonaventure 10-24 (Luc 4-6, Banks 2-5, Farell 2-7, Hill 1-1, Flowers 1-4, Evans 0-1). Fouled Out_Evans. Rebounds_Notre Dame 30 (Lubin 13), St. Bonaventure 36 (Farell 14). Assists_Notre Dame 6 (Wertz 6), St. Bonaventure 15 (Luc 6). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 12, St. Bonaventure 14.

