Spurs set season-high, blitz short-handed Pistons, 144-109 RAUL DOMINGUEZ, Associated Press Dec. 26, 2021 Updated: Dec. 26, 2021 9:54 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs had their highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit 144-109 on Sunday, extending the Pistons’ road skid to 10.
San Antonio has won three straight and four of five to move into 10th in the Western Conference.