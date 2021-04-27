Sprong scores early, Capitals shut out Islanders 1-0 STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 9:52 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Sprong scored 1:29 in for his third goal in two games, Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves and the Washington Capitals shut out the New York Islanders 1-0 on Tuesday night to win their first home game with fans this season and sweep a three-game series between the teams.
Sprong continues to make the most of his opportunity to fill in on the top line for captain Alex Ovechkin, who missed a second consecutive game with a lower-body injury. Despite playing again without Ovechkin and injured defenseman Justin Schultz, the Capitals leapfrogged Pittsburgh to move back into first place in the neck-and-neck East Division.