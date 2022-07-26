Springer hits slam, Jays win 7th in row, top depleted Cards IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 11:24 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit his seventh career grand slam, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a two-run drive and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven by beating the short-handed St. Louis Cardinals 10-3 Tuesday night.
Alejandro Kirk added his 12th homer and Matt Chapman had two hits, including the tiebreaking single in a five-run sixth as Toronto improved to 8-1 under manager John Schneider.