Spokesman: Jaguars owner waited after deciding to fire Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to set the record straight about owner Shad Khan's firing of embattled coach Urban Meyer.

A spokesman for Khan told The Associated Press on Friday night that the decision to move on from Meyer was made following Jacksonville's 20-0 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. A conversation Khan and Meyer had in the locker room after that shutout — Meyer had few answers for the team's woes or how he planned to fix them — sealed a decision Khan had been mulling for weeks.