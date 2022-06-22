Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith dies at 95

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Mike McCarn/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jim Cole/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

His death was announced by Speedway Motorsports LLC, the company formed when he consolidated his entities in 1994. Smith made it the first public motorsports company to trade on the New York Stock Exchange three months later. Speedway Motorsports said Smith died of natural causes.