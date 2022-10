BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Besean McCray threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns as Southern walloped NCCAA-member Virginia-Lynchburg, 51-7 in a non-conference game on Saturday.

Three Southern quarterbacks combined to throw for 413 yards and eight running backs combined to gain 202 yards on 43 carries. Seven different players scored touchdowns for the Jaguars (5-2).