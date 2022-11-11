Southern Cal 96, Alabama St. 58

Coleman 2-8 2-2 8, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Madlock 3-9 0-0 8, McCoy 1-4 0-0 3, Range 2-13 0-0 4, Anderson 3-9 1-3 7, McCray 5-6 0-0 10, Posey 5-8 2-4 12, Knox 0-4 0-0 0, Parker 1-3 4-5 6. Totals 22-66 9-14 58.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason