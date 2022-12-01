Skip to main content
Sports

Southern Cal 66, California 51

Morgan 4-6 6-6 14, Ellis 2-8 1-1 6, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Peterson 5-8 2-2 14, White 4-8 0-0 8, Dixon-Waters 6-10 3-3 17, Thomas 0-3 3-4 3, Hornery 0-1 0-0 0, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 15-16 66.

CALIFORNIA (0-8)

Kuany 3-11 0-0 7, Newell 2-7 2-3 6, Thiemann 4-11 2-4 10, Askew 7-21 7-7 23, Brown 2-7 1-2 5, Roberson 0-2 0-0 0, Bowser 0-2 0-0 0, Okafor 0-4 0-1 0, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 12-17 51.

Halftime_Southern Cal 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-16 (Dixon-Waters 2-4, Peterson 2-4, Ellis 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1, Thomas 0-1, White 0-1), California 3-12 (Askew 2-7, Kuany 1-3, Bowser 0-1, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Southern Cal 37 (Morgan, Peterson, White 7), California 29 (Thiemann, Okafor 6). Assists_Southern Cal 10 (Peterson 5), California 6 (Askew, Brown 2). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 17, California 14. A_3,648 (11,877).

