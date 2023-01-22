Southern Cal 63, Washington 54, OT

Adika 4-6 0-0 10, Marshall 4-10 1-4 9, Sissoko 6-16 3-4 15, Littleton 5-10 8-8 20, Williams 2-4 0-2 4, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 1-2 2-2 5, Miura 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 14-20 63
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason