Southern Cal 59, Vermont 57

Fiorillo 4-10 0-1 9, Deloney 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Penn 5-12 0-0 11, Sullivan 6-13 2-3 17, Veretto 1-5 0-0 3, Hurley 1-4 1-1 4, Gibson 1-3 2-3 4, Smith 2-3 0-1 4, Ayo-Faleye 0-2 2-2 2, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 7-11 57.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason