South Florida 77, Hofstra 70

Boachie-Yiadom 0-1 2-2 2, Carlos 1-3 2-2 4, Dubar 5-7 4-5 17, Estrada 7-15 5-6 21, Thomas 7-16 0-0 17, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Plotnikov 2-3 0-0 5, Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 13-15 70.
- Senior night for boys basketball in Wilton is on Monday
- Wilton 12U team heads to sectionals as District 1 champs
- CIAC pushes back start of winter sports until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield edges Wilton in Central semis
- CIAC winter proposal would push most games to 2021
- Wilton varsity soccer players visit youth players
- Wilton shares Central Region title with McMahon
- Roundup: Wilton boys soccer enters postseason unbeaten
- Boys soccer, girls swim stay unbeaten
- CIAC teams to remain in same regions for postseason