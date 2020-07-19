South Dakota looks at extending pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota wildlife officials are looking at extending the pheasant hunting season.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has proposed some changes to the length of the hunting season. Under the proposal, the pheasant season would start two hours earlier at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of October. The season would also last longer, running to Jan. 31 instead of its current end date of the first Sunday of January.

Tom Kirschenmann, the Wildlife Division director for Game, Fish and Parks, told KELO-TV that an extended season would give more opportunity to hunters.

Kirschenmann said a 10 a.m. start time also would give hunters more opportunities in a day.

“Especially later in the fall, it gets dark earlier and shortens shooting hours," Kirschenmann said.

“Too many people hang up their shotguns and their bird dogs come Thanksgiving and it’d be fun to get more people out there and see that late season active,” said Matt Morlock, state coordinator with Pheasants Forever.

Another proposed change would increase the bag limit each day for hunters. Instead of three roosters apiece, hunters would be able to take four.

If approved, the changes would take effect for the upcoming 2020 season. A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held Sept. 2.