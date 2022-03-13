South Carolina top overall seed in women's NCAA Tournament DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 8:27 p.m.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches the action during her team's loss to Kentucky in the NCAA women's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
Connecticut's Christyn Williams, center, reacts after receiving the tournament's most outstanding player award as head coach Geno Auriemma, left, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, right, look on after an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova in the Big East tournament finals at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Uncasville, Conn.
Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, right, holds up the winning trophy while her team cheers after they won an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 tournament championship against the Utah Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
5 of5
South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed in the women's NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.
This year's bracket expanded to 68 teams for the first time to match the men's field with the play-in games on Wednesday and Thursday. The Gamecocks will face the winner of Howard and Incarnate Word — one of the First Four games.