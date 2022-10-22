South Carolina 30, Texas A&M 24

Texas A&M 3 11 7 3 \u2014 24 South Carolina 17 0 7 6 \u2014 30 First Quarter SCAR_Legette 100 kickoff return (Jeter kick), 14:46. SCAR_FG Jeter 23, 12:22. SCAR_Beal-Smith 5 run (Jeter kick), 9:51. TXAM_FG Bond 51, 6:28. Second Quarter TXAM_FG Bond 26, 13:30. TXAM_Wright 9 pass from King (E.Stewart pass from King), 2:00. Third Quarter SCAR_Lloyd 18 run (Jeter kick), 3:25. TXAM_Achane 15 run (Bond kick), :27. Fourth Quarter SCAR_Lloyd 4 run (kick failed), 3:08. TXAM_FG Bond 28, :10. ___ TXAM SCAR First downs 23 13 Total Net Yards 398 286 Rushes-yards 28-129 35-118 Passing 269 168 Punt Returns 4-14 1-4 Kickoff Returns 2-25 1-100 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-59 Comp-Att-Int 25-48-1 12-25-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-7 Punts 6-39.5 6-48.833 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2 Penalties-Yards 8-38 5-48 Time of Possession 48:49 26:11 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Texas A&M, Achane 20-99, King 3-19, Moss 2-9, Weigman 1-2, L.Johnson 1-0, (Team) 1-0. South Carolina, Lloyd 18-92, Brooks 1-16, Beal-Smith 8-12, Bell 2-4, McDowell 2-0, Rattler 4-(minus 6). PASSING_Texas A&M, King 17-33-1-178, Weigman 8-15-0-91. South Carolina, Rattler 12-25-0-168. RECEIVING_Texas A&M, Achane 7-57, E.Stewart 6-87, Green 4-38, Lane 3-20, Muhammad 2-31, Wright 2-21, Brown 1-15. South Carolina, Stogner 3-46, Wells 3-37, Vann 2-41, Lloyd 2-24, Bell 2-20. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.