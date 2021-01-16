Smith helps No. 17 Missouri beat Texas A&M 68-52 Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 4:54 p.m.
1 of6 Missouri guard Javon Pickett (4) makes a basket as Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams reacts to a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler (0) tries to shoot over Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon (20) dunks the ball over Missouri guard Dru Smith (12) and forward Mitchell Smith (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Missouri forward Mitchell Smith (5) dunks the ball against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin reacts as his team comes down court against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in College Station, Texas. Sam Craft/AP Show More Show Less
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — A COVID-19 pause left Missouri a little rusty before the Tigers shook it off and beat Texas A&M.
Dru Smith scored 15 points and the 17th-ranked Tigers beat the Aggies 68-52 on Saturday. It was Missouri's first game since Jan. 5 before they got paused because of a positive coronavirus test within the program.