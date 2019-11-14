Smith, Brumant lead Columbia over Binghamton 75-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Smith had 19 points to lead five Columbia players in double figures as the Lions topped Binghamton 75-63 on Wednesday night to pick up their first win in three starts.

Randy Brumant added 16 points for the Lions. Jack Forrest chipped in 14, Ike Nweke scored 11 and Jake Killingsworth had 10. Brumant also had 10 rebounds for the Lions.

Sam Sessoms had 23 points for the Bearcats (0-3). Brenton Mills added 11 points and eight rebounds. George Tinsley had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Columbia (1-2) takes on Virginia on the road on Saturday. Binghamton plays Sacred Heart at home on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com