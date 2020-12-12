Slovis throws 5 touchdowns, No. 16 USC rallies to beat UCLA JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 11:44 p.m.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw an 8-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown with 16 seconds left for his fifth passing TD of the game, and No. 16 Southern California rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to beat UCLA 43-38 on Saturday night.
UCLA took a 38-36 lead with 52 seconds remaining on Nicholas Barr-Mira's 43-yard field goal, but USC (5-0) answered quickly.