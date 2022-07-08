Slafkovsky, Nemec lead new Slovak hockey golden generation STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 2:46 p.m.
Juraj Slafkovsky, right, of Slovakia, greets countryman and fellow Montreal Canadiens draft pick Filip Mesar, left, as Simon Nemec, also from Slovakia and a New Jersey Devils pick, looks on during the first round of the NHL hockey draft in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
FILE - Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky, center, is flanked by teammates Marek Hrivik, left, and Peter Cehlarik, right, after defeating Sweden in the men's bronze medal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Beijing. Slovakia continues to make hockey history with what could be the next golden generation of talent. Juraj Slafkovsky and Simon Nemec were picked first and second in the NHL draft with Filip Pesar at No. 22 making it the first time three Slovak players went in the first round.
Juraj Slafkovsky smiles during a news conference after being selected as the first overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL hockey draft in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
5 of5
MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky embraced Simon Nemec and hugged Filip Mesar so tightly he picked his countryman up off the ground.
They had just made history as three players from Slovakia being selected in the first round of the NHL draft, and Slafkovsky and Nemec becoming the highest-drafted players in the nation’s history at Nos. 1 and 2.