Silver confident that NBA season can be pulled off safely

The NBA found a way to get through last season amid a pandemic. Adam Silver sees no reason why the same cannot ring true again this season.
Silver, the the NBA’s Commissioner, said Monday — one day before the new season begins — that he is confident the league’s health and safety protocols will allow teams to get through their planned 72-game regular season slates even as the coronavirus problem rages across the country and the world. He did, however, warn that he expects the virus to create some problems along the way.