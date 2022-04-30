Silva, MacMath, video review lead RSL past LA Galaxy 1-0
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva, Zac MacMath and a late video review led Real Salt Lake to a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy in MLS action on Saturday.
Silva scored the only goal just four minutes into the second half — heading in a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz — and MacMath saved all four shots he faced for RSL (4-2-4), which ended a five-match winless streak.